A 19 year old Rome youth has been arrested following an investigation into acts of a sexual nature that are alleged to have occurred in the spring of 2020.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Tyreik Anderson, 19, was taken into custody by deputies at a local motel Wednesday.
He is accused of sexual acts against a female under the age of 16 at a location off Old Dalton Road in April or May of last year.
Anderson is charged with felony child molestation, statutory rape and aggravated sexual battery.
He has also been charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of officers.