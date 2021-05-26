Rome and Polk County law enforcement agencies are among the 63 around Georgia sharing in this round of state Law Enforcement Training Grants.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Jay Neal, executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, announced the $6,756,389 in grants Wednesday. The funds will be available July 1.
“We are committed to giving law enforcement officers across the state specialized training and resources needed to provide the best possible public safety to Georgia’s citizens," Kemp said in a release. "This grant program will help pay for essential training -- including in use of force and de-escalation."
The Rome Police Department's award amount is $70,121. Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be getting $28,772.
The program was created during the 2020 legislative session and is administered through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.