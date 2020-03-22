A 19-year-old from Cedartown was shot and killed around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning in an apartment on South Sycamore Street in Rome.
According to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett:
Cameron Andrew Thornton, 20, of Rome, is charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting James Triston Williams in the chest on Sunday.
They were playing around with a gun and there were several witnesses at the scene.
Thornton had the gun pointed at Williams’ chest. When Williams reached for the weapon, Thornton pulled the gun back. He had his hand on the slide at the time, which caused the gun to discharge.
“From what we can gather, it was an accident,” Burnett said.
However, Burnett said that, as a convicted felon, Thornton was not allowed to be in possession of a gun in the first place.
The 20-year-old is facing numerous charges and was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Sunday night.
Thornton is charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime or attempt to commit certain felonies, reckless conduct, and willful obstruction of law enforcement.