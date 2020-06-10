A woman was burned and is receiving treatment after a fire broke out at a residence on Spider Webb Drive Tuesday night.
The fire is currently under investigations said Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning and the woman was transferred to an inpatient burn unit in Austell.
According to Rome Police reports, Lt. Paul Greene noticed a large amount of smoke coming from a residence near Martin Luther King Boulevard and found a house on Spider Webb Drive with smoke billowing out of the interior.
He found a woman slumped over on the rear landing of the building, where heavy flames were coming from the doorway. The officer helped the woman to the front of the building to await medical attention.
A man was seen running in the area. He'd told police he'd seen the fire and pulled the woman from the burning building. The man said he knew she was in there and found her slumped over near the doorway, close to the fire.
Firefighters were called in at 10:20 p.m. and didn't leave the fire until around 2:30 a.m. Chewning said they're viewing the cause of the fire as suspicious.