Rome police are looking into two motor vehicle theft reports from this past week.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
At Rome Auto on Excelsior Street, a man reported his truck missing, as well as a broken chain used to lock the car lot.
In a security video, a white man, with a thin build, blonde hair and glasses was seen walking around the property around midnight on July 27. He then goes to a 1986 Chevy pickup and lifts the hood of the vehicle.
Once he saw that there was no battery in the car, he went over to a Ford Explorer and took the battery out of that. He then placed the battery into the Chevy and drove off with it.
The man came back to the shop later that day to ask for floor mats. After he left, one of the employees recognized the truck.
He later came back after hours and was seen on footage checking the mail box, business doors and vehicle. He also made an obscene gesture towards the security camera.
Rome police advised the owner to call 911 if the man comes back to the property.
Over on West Ninth Street, a man reported his black 2001 Chevrolet pickup stolen in front of his friend's property. He had left it there after it had broken down and had planned to take it to a car shop to get it fixed.
Since it couldn't run, he believes someone had towed it.