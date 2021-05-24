Rome police are looking into an armed robbery that took place at Shova Food Mart early Saturday morning, reports stated.

According to Rome police reports:

Around 5:50 a.m. Saturday, a clerk was getting the store ready for a shift change when a man wearing black pants, a black shirt, pink jacket and a black ski mask walked into the store.

He first asked how much honeybuns cost then brandished a black pistol and told the woman to be very quiet and do what he told her. The man then took approximately $2,000 from the cash register and fled the store.

