Rome police are looking into an armed robbery that took place at Shova Food Mart early Saturday morning, reports stated.
According to Rome police reports:
Around 5:50 a.m. Saturday, a clerk was getting the store ready for a shift change when a man wearing black pants, a black shirt, pink jacket and a black ski mask walked into the store.
He first asked how much honeybuns cost then brandished a black pistol and told the woman to be very quiet and do what he told her. The man then took approximately $2,000 from the cash register and fled the store.