Rome police officers are looking for two men involved in an attempted break-in at Bucket O'Shrimp on Dean Avenue.
According to Rome Police reports:
PFC Jessie Gilbreath was dispatched to Bucket O'Shrimp Monday morning around 4:42 a.m. after someone reported spotting two men on the roof.
After he approached the restaurant, he found two men under the metal carport behind the building. After the two men saw the officer, they ran into the woods.
Gilbreath decided not to follow the men since he was outnumbered and radioed another officer to check Callier Springs Road for the men.
The two were described as white, skinny males with hoods on. One was wearing light-colored pants and the other was dressed in all dark clothing.
After investigating the building, the officer found some tools and a small ladder by the carport. Upon further inspection, he found that they were attempting to take metal off the roof, with a metal part of the roof hanging loose.
Two men slightly fitting the description were found in the area, but because the officer didn't get a good look at them, their information was taken and entered into the report as possible suspects.