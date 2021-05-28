Rome police are currently looking into an armed robbery that took place at Suntrust Bank at 2401 Shorter Avenue around 11:28 a.m. Friday.
According to Rome police reports:
A Black male entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the employees demanding them to lay on their stomachs. An undetermined amount of money was removed from the cashier area before he left the scene. He is described as a 30 to 40-year-old, slender, light to medium skin black male wearing all black with a hat and sunglasses. He was last observed on foot near the bank.
No one was injured in the incident. If anyone has information please contact the CID Unit at the Rome Police Department at 706.238.5111