Rome police are looking for a Black man who reportedly robbed the Sunoco gas station on Turner McCall Boulevard with a firearm.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A Black man wearing a black wool hat, black hoodie jacket, khakis and a skull face mask walked into the Sunoco gas station around 6 a.m. Saturday and approached the clerk. She was sweeping the store when he came around the counter and pointed a long barrelled firearm at her and told her to empty the cash register.
The clerk did as told and gave him all $200 from the register. He then left the gas station.
A person pumping gas saw the man leave, followed shortly by the clerk, who appeared shaken and said she was robbed. The customer then called 911.
Video evidence from the scene shows a Black man matching the description walking towards the Sunoco from the direction of Little Caesars on Turner McCall and leaving in the same direction.