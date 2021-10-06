Police are looking for information about a Lindale man that went missing early last month.
According to Rome City Police Department reports:
James Kevin Bradshaw, 41, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a shirt on Sept. 10 at a residence in the area of South McLin Street, one day after he was released from jail.
His mother, Elaine Wells, said she visited Bradshaw's former residence on Boogerhollow Road and was unable to locate him. Police attempted to contact the residence on South McLin Street but were unsuccessful.
City police are asking for assistance in location Bradshaw. He is 6' tall, has brown eyes, black hair and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Those with any information are encouraged to call the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.
"If anyone has seen him or has any information about his location, let us know," RCPD Sgt. Pete Sailors said. "We want to make sure he is okay and get him in contact with his family."