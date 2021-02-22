The Rome Police Department Selective Enforcement Unit is looking for a car involved in a fatal hit and run incident on Jan. 13 South McLin Street.
The wreck occurred early in the morning and the suspected vehicle should have front end/undercarriage damage. Paint transfer from the vehicle to the victim indicates that it is one of the following vehicles.
1999 - 2007 Honda Accord
1999 - 2007 Acura TL
2000 - 2003 Acura CL
2004 Acura MDX
2004 Honda Odysey
2004 - 2007 Honda Civic
2004 Honda Pilot
2005 - 2007 Acura CSX
2005 Acura EL
2006 - 2007 Acura RDX
The driver of the vehicle is expected to be involved with the death of the pedestrian from the wreck.
Anonymous tips are welcome on the Rome-Floyd website or the Rome Police Crime Line at 706-236-5000.