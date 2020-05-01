A Rome man and woman were found with over one ounce of marijuana and a stolen pistol after being stopped for a traffic violation, according to jail reports.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Coreece Nashae Chatman, 17, and Cortavious Dytre Benham, 18, were arrested at the intersection of Broadus Road and Ga. 53 Thursday night.
Both were charged with felony marijuana possession, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
Chatman was released on bond, while Benham remained in jail Friday morning with no bond.