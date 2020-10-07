A pair of Rome residents remained in jail Wednesday morning after a Metro Drug Task Force warrant led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher John Crook, 45, and Leighann Lashun Byers, 35, were arrested Tuesday at the Seven Hills Inn, 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. and each charged with felony possession of cocaine, a probation violation and misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.
Crook was additionally charged with a felony probation violation and remained in jail on an $11,200 bond.
Byers was also charged with misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in the original container and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and remained in jail Wednesday morning on a $5,700 bond.