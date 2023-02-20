The Rome Floyd Metro Task Force arrested six people at four different locations Friday, all for drug-related activities and including one for dogfighting.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The task force arrested 46-year-old James Laddell Meredith on Clifford Street during the execution of a search warrant and charged him with seven counts of dogfighting. He was found in possession of multiple dogs, dogfighting paraphernalia and a betting ledger, reports state.
Meredith is also charged with felony possession of a THC wax with intent to sell as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
The first arrest was early Friday morning when a Rome man turned himself in to face multiple drug charges stemming from the execution of a search warrant on Jan. 6 at a home on Oakwood Drive where cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and a pistol were found.
Demarcus Tyrell Ferguson, 40, is charged with felonies for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of Schedule II drugs and marijuana. Police found over one ounce each of cocaine and marijuana as well as multiple oxycodone pills. He is also charged with felony possession of a gun during the commission of a crime and was being held without bond Monday
The task force then arrested two men on East First Avenue around 8 p.m. after a traffic stop. They were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell after they were found in possession of over an ounce of marijuana packaged for resale.
Monteco Markeze Johnson, 27, and Malik Jajuan Slaton, 26, were each also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Lastly, police arrested two men at an apartment on Nixon Avenue late Friday night on misdemeanor marijuana charges after they were found in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Ty’Jahun Isiah Cammack, 19, and Andre Di’Quan Heath, 24, were each charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and Heath was charged with possession of drug related objects.