Rome men accused of ripping equipment from tow truck

Dec 1, 2021

A pair of Rome men are accused of damaging a tow truck on East 12th Street Tuesday afternoon, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Alton Barrian Searcy, 61, and Albert Searcy, 64, ripped more than $5,000 worth of equipment from a tow truck, causing it to be inoperable.

Both men are charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property.