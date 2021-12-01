A pair of Rome men are accused of damaging a tow truck on East 12th Street Tuesday afternoon, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Alton Barrian Searcy, 61, and Albert Searcy, 64, ripped more than $5,000 worth of equipment from a tow truck, causing it to be inoperable. 

Both men are charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property.

