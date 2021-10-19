A 71-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were arrested Monday morning on drug possession charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Rome police searched 410 Branham Ave. and found Teresa Ann Fennell and Anthony Thrence Fennel in possession of cocaine, synthetic marijuana, digital scales and pipes. Teresa Fennell also had a stolen firearm. Anthony Fennell also had Hydroxyzine and hydrochloride pills.
Teresa Fennell is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I substance, felony possession of a Schedule I substance with intent to distribute, felony possession of a Schedule II substance, felony possession of a Schedule II substance with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property. She was being held on a $16,700 bond Tuesday.
Anthony Fennell is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects and possession of dangerous drugs. He was being held on a $5,700 bond Tuesday.