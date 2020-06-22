A man Rome police had been seeking on a felony aggravated assault warrant was arrested Sunday morning with suspected meth and a digital scale, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Donte Lamont Dupree, 28 was picked up in the 2700 block of Maple Road just before 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers found methamphetamine, a smoking device and digital scales. Dupree was also served with the aggravated assault warrant for battering a woman with a stick at Holiday Drive home on June 18. The
He is charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, giving police a false name and battery