Rome man threatened to kill woman over money

By Olivia Morley

May 27, 2022

A Rome man was arrested at his Elm Street residence on a warrant early Friday after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman if she did not give him money.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Adam Lance Compton, 36, is charged with felony terroristic threats and was held without bond Friday.