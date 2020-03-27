A Rome man arrested in Arkansas has been returned to Rome where he remained jailed without bond Friday afternoon, facing a litany of charges. He had been eluding officers in multiple states for several days.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John James Shillibeer II, 31, faces several felony charges stemming from a series of incidents at multiple locations across Rome and Floyd County in December and January. He was returned to Rome from a jail in Mississippi County, Arkansas Thursday.
The felony charges include three counts of entering an automobile with the intent to commit a theft, two counts of theft by taking an automobile, one count of first degree burglary, one count of theft by taking, one count of obstruction of law enforcement resulting in injury to the officer, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal damage to property in the second degree and a parole violation.
Other charges include, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, criminal trespass, failing to maintain a lane, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, and loitering or prowling.
Shillibeer is alleged to have entered vehicles and property at various locations between December 27 and January 17. He is accused of taking wallets, cash, credit cards, motor vehicles and even a refrigerator during the crime spree.
The suspect was engaged in a police chase January 17 before he left the Rome area. Shillibeer was arrested February 7 in Osceola, Arkansas after a chase with local authorities in that community.