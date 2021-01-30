During a traffic stop Friday night, a Rome man was arrested on two warrants related to a robbery on Fire Tower Road on Jan. 22, as well as helping a woman avoid arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Nathaniel Danford, 28, beat a man with a handgun during the robbery, where he also held the gun to the man's head and threatened to kill him and his family. He then stole the man's cell phone, Air Pods and 80 dollars.
Dalton Lee Godfrey was arrested for the same incident a day before.
While stopped by Floyd County Police Friday night, Danford gave a false name to hide his identity. During the arrest, police found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.
The same night, Danford and Amber Brook Danford, 28, made calls to Haley Renee Bridges, who has active felony warrants, to inform her that police were at a location in Garden Lakes, helping her evade arrest.
Danford is charged with two counts of felony terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault, robbery, hindering apprehension of a criminal, meth possession, misdemeanor giving false name to law enforcement, possession of drug related objects and failure to appear.
The Rome woman is also charged with felony hindering apprehension of a person and was released on bond Saturday morning.
He was held without bond Saturday morning.