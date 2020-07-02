A Rome man is accused of meeting up with a woman he was court-ordered to stay away from and using foul language around a 5-year-old and a 12-year-old, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Matthew Lira, 26, is charged with felony aggravated stalking as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and marijuana possession after officers found a small amount of the drug on his person during the arrest at a residence on Elizabeth Street.
He remained in jail with no bond Thursday morning.