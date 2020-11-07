A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of Paris Drive and 27 South in connection with a truck and boat theft that took place in July, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew John Randolph, 26, said he did possess a 2013 Ford F-150 truck and a 2000 Skeeter bass boat between the dates pf July 9 and July 22.
The boat was later found in pieces on Economy Lane in August. Randolph admitted to working with another person.
On Friday, Rodney Shane McClarirty was arrested on similar charges.
Randolph is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
He remained in jail with a $10,100 bond.