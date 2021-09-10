A Rome man was brought to the Floyd County Jail Thursday on three felony theft charges from an incident in January 2021.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adrian Jamar Daniels, 35, stole several items from Mathis Trailers on Kingston Highway, including a 2021 Branson 2510 Tractor, a 16 ft. Trailer and a Titan Box cutter.
He later sold it to another man for $6,500 and wrote a "bill of sale" using a fake name.
Daniels is charged with two felony counts of theft by taking, first degree forgery, theft by deception, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass.
He was held without bond Friday.