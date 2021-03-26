A Rome man was arrested at his home on Calhoun Road and charged with aggravated assault following an incident where he shot a firearm at a person trying to leave the house, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Jason Lawrence Jones, 45, shot at people leaving the house following a domestic dispute Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.
He fired the gun in a reckless manner that could have caused a serious injury to the people or anyone in the area. The people fled the scene in fear of injury.
Jones is charged with felony aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and reckless conduct.
He remained in jail with a $11,200 bond Friday morning.