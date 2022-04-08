Rome man reportedly pulled knife on someone, faces assault charge Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Apr 8, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man pulled a knife on someone and threatened bodily harm to them Thursday, reports state. According to Floyd County Jail reports:Frenchie Eugene Dorsey, 69, is charged with felony aggravated assaults. Dorsey was held without bond Thursday and is currently being held for New York Police Department. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now 2 new housing developments proposed off Cartersville Highway; more than 1,300 townhouses, apartments planned Trial scheduled for remaining defendants in Ghost Face Gangster RICO case Planning commission backs proposals totaling nearly 1,400 new residences Reid, Douglas COLUMN: Maybe not a good idea Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists