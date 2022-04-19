Rome police officers reportedly found suspected meth, less than an ounce of marijuana and Suboxone pills in a Rome man's vehicle.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Patrick Russell McMichael, 39, was found passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle at the intersection.

McMichael is charged with felony meth possession, Schedule II controlled substance possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, DUI and failure to appear.

He was held without bond Tuesday due to a bench warrant.

