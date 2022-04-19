Rome man reportedly found passed out behind vehicle, arrested on felony drug charges By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Apr 19, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rome police officers reportedly found suspected meth, less than an ounce of marijuana and Suboxone pills in a Rome man's vehicle.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Patrick Russell McMichael, 39, was found passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle at the intersection.McMichael is charged with felony meth possession, Schedule II controlled substance possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, DUI and failure to appear.He was held without bond Tuesday due to a bench warrant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Armuchee man accused of killing grandmother, storing her body in freezer Adairsville police arrest 32-year-old man accused of raping minor Judge overturns Watkins murder conviction in 2001 shooting case Anna K. Davie Elementary principal, assistant principal leaving positions Cedartown man charged with murder in connection with missing woman's death Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists