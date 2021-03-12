A man attempted to flee from Floyd County police on foot after they tried to pull him over for a broken tail light, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dorian Dontae Johnson, 29, refused to pull over for police after they signaled for him to pull over with blue lights. He then pulled over at Sunrise Inn and Suites on Martha Berry Boulevard and tried to run from police.
He had meth on him and in his vehicle as well. Johnson also had a battery warrant from an incident in February, where he hit a woman with a closed fist and left a cut on the upper right side of her lip. At the time, the woman was 11 to 12 weeks pregnant.
He is charged with felony possession of meth, intent to distribute, fleeing officers, misdemeanor no tag light and battery.
He was held without bond Friday morning.