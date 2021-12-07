Rome man reportedly broke into Old Dalton Road residence By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is charged with felony second degree burglary and criminal damage to property after he reportedly broke into a residence on Old Dalton Road near Emmanuel Baptist Church, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:On Nov. 21, Anthony Charles Odell Wilson, 20, broke into the home through the back door and broke various wooden window frames. There was a 90-year-old person in the home who was badly frightened.After his arrest for that incident, Wilson was instructed to stay away from the property, but he returned on Dec. 2 and caused more damage.He is additionally charged with felony exploitation of the elderly, second degree criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass.Wilson was held on an $11,200 bond Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now A sad time in America Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Bartow man charged with murder, witnesses say he attacked a woman with a hammer Savoy sneak peek: Car lovers paradise soon to open in Cartersville Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for March 2021 wreck death on North Avenue Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists