A Rome man is charged with felony second degree burglary and criminal damage to property after he reportedly broke into a residence on Old Dalton Road near Emmanuel Baptist Church, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

On Nov. 21, Anthony Charles Odell Wilson, 20, broke into the home through the back door and broke various wooden window frames. There was a 90-year-old person in the home who was badly frightened.

After his arrest for that incident, Wilson was instructed to stay away from the property, but he returned on Dec. 2 and caused more damage.

He is additionally charged with felony exploitation of the elderly, second degree criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Wilson was held on an $11,200 bond Tuesday.

