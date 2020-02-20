A Rome man picked up Wednesday on a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge from Jan. 27 is now additionally charged with two more felonies and another misdemeanor.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alonzso Cullens Jr. had intentionally thrown a rock through a glass window of a room at the Royal Inn, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., on the morning of Jan. 27 and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
When police came in contact with him at 1315 Martha Berry Blvd. Wednesday evening, he gave them the wrong name and birth date before being finger printed, resulting in a felony charge of false statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government.
While being placed in custody, he was asked more than once if he had anything illegal on him and to "please tell the truth." During this time, an odor of marijuana was emitting from him.
"The accused attempted to conceal less than 1 ounce of marijuana in the mouth while being placed in the scanner. (He) was told to spit it out before he attempted to swallow it," the report stated.
He also was charged with felony crossing guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; misdemeanor possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Cullens had been charged with simple battery from the Jan. 27 incident whereby he struck someone in the face with a closed fist, causing swelling to the complainant's face. He was being held without bond Thursday afternoon.