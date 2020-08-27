Deputy Floyd County Coroner Connie Seconda has confirmed the identity of a man killed in a wreck on Martha Berry Highway near Mount Berry Mall Wednesday morning as Kenneth Dwayne Sheppard.
Sheppard, 40, of Rome, was traveling north on the highway just before 2 a.m. and ran up and under a tractor trailer driven by Altonio Orlando Welch of Crystal Springs, Mississippi.
The preliminary police report indicates that both drivers could have may have been failed to obey a traffic light at the intersection in front of the mall.
Seconda said Sheppard was north bound, believed to be on the way home while the tractor trailer was pulling out of the mall parking lot and trying to make a left turn to come toward Rome.
Sheppard's Ford Fusion was pinned underneath the tractor trailer and he was pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Coroner Connie Seconda around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.