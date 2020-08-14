Amilcar Perez-Vasquez

A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon, accused of hitting a woman in the face with a glass bottle.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Amilcar Perez-Vasquez, 36, attacked the woman just before 2 a.m. Friday. The wound required stitches just before 2 a.m. Friday and told others at the scene he would kill them all if police were called. A child was present during the incident.

Perez-Velasquez is charged with felony aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act, along with terroristic threats and acts. He is also charged with misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children.

