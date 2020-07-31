A Rome man remained in jail on an $11,200 bond Friday afternoon after a traffic stop led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alex Shane Bowes, 26, was pulled over on the Dean Avenue ramp late Thursday night for improper tag light and was found to have a suspended license and over an ounce of marijuana in his possession. He also had a metal grinder with drug residue and a glass smoking pipe.
Bowes is charged with felony possession of over one ounce of marijuana, along with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects, driving on a suspended license and no tag light.