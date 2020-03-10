A Rome man admitted to police that he had methamphetamine after they found a white powdery substance in his possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Weldon Hubbard, 40, a convicted felon, also had a 9mm handgun in his garage. Police also found a stolen AT&T wire on the property at 89 Toles Road.
Hubbard is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with misdemeanor theft by taking. He remained in jail Tuesday with no bond.