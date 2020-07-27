A Rome man remained in jail without bond Monday afternoon on drug and obstruction charges following an arrest on Broad Street over the weekend.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Carl Virta, 27, fled on foot from two officers just after midnight Sunday. Virta was found in possession of three baggies of marijuana packaged for sale and two Xanax pills.
Virta is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and obstruction.