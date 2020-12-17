A Rome man remained in jail without bond Thursday morning after an afternoon drive led to a felony habitual violator charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Jesse Lee Medlock, 26, was seen driving a pickup truck on Billy Pyle Road just before 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 with a revoked license. He was declared a habitual violator in January of 2019.
Medlock is charged with two felony counts of being a habitual violator, as well as three probation violations. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked.