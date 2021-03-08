A Rome man who was stopped for suspicion of driving under the influence got into deeper trouble Sunday morning after reportedly fighting with officers, reports stated. .
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Henry Eugene Jackson Jr., 59, was on Brown Street when police attempted to make a stop for a possible DUI. Police stated Jackson resisted their commands and actively fought with the officers as they attempted to place him under arrest.
Jackson is charged with felony obstruction and misdemeanors for simple battery on police, unlawful conduct during a 911 call, DUI, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, driving on an expired tag and willful obstruction.