A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday morning after police say he had methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shelton Tremaine Harris, 37, refused to stop for an officer on Dean Avenue, then was found with a glass smoking pipe and methamphetamine. He then refused to get into the patrol car after his arrest.
Harris is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, abandonment of dangerous drugs and obstruction of law enforcement officers.