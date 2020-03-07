A Rome man who had a warrant for a parole violation is now facing drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kenneth Anthony Davenport, 42, was found with meth and a syringe, and charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects upon his arrest Friday at about 10 p.m. at the corner of Manco Drive and Park Avenue in Lindale.
Davenport also was charged with misdemeanor battery after someone he was with was allegedly found with visible marks on his or her face. He was being held without bond Saturday evening.