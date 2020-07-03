A Rome man remained in jail Friday afternoon on a $5,700 bond after a traffic stop led to DUI and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Thomas Kleine, 43, was pulled over on Broad Street at 2nd Ave. early Friday morning for driving aggressively and having a headlight out. During the stop suspected methamphetamine was found in his possession and he was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Kleine was also not licensed to drive.
Kleine is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor DUI, aggressive driving, driving without a license and a headlight violation.