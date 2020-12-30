A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning after a trespassing call led to felony drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Deaundre Martel Wade, 32, was at the Hop N Shop, 301 Calhoun Ave., Tuesday evening after having been banned from the store in September.
Police found synthetic marijuana in one of Wade's socks and baggies of marijuana in his other sock. They also found methamphetamine in his pants pocket.
He is charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and criminal trespass.