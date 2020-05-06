A Rome man was being held without bond Wednesday after he was discovered with different types of controlled substances at his residence, according to Floyd County Jail reports.
According to the report:
Nick Alan Adams, 42, was found with more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine along with an amount of marijuana and several different pills not in their original container.
Adams is charged with two counts of felony possession of Schedule IV controlled substances, as well as felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, possession of dangerous drugs and drugs not in their original container.