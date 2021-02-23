A Rome man faces multiple felony drug charges after he was apprehended in West Rome Monday with quantities of and ecstasy, according to police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Clyde Edward Moore III, 34, was arrested by Rome police on Fortune Street in West Rome Monday around 5 p.m. He was initially arrested for being on public housing property from which had been banned.
Subsequent to his being taken into custody, authorities also charged him with felony possession of offenses associated with ecstasy and manufacturing or possession of a counterfeit substance or marijuana near public housing.
He is also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and criminal trespass.