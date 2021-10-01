A 50-year-old Rome man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor drug-related objects.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Walter James Durdin was arrested Friday at the intersection of Hwy. 411 and Mathis Drive.
