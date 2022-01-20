Rome man faces meth charge By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Jan 20, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 40-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Kingston Highway and Ford Road on a drug charge, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jason Lee Carden is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He remained in jail Thursday on $5,700 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Report: Rome man had two pounds of meth Little snow expected for Rome as winter storm moves into Georgia Parts of Floyd, Polk see snow; beware black ice Monday morning Winter weather forecast still up in the air for Floyd County, impact expected further east Take your vitamins, and try to be kind Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists