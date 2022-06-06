Rome man faces firearm charge Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Jun 6, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man faces a firearm charge after officers served a warrant Saturday.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Troy Shane Driver, 43, is being charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation. He was also held without bond Saturday. When officers served Driver a warrant, they found a handgun in his possession, and he tried to hand it off to someone else. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. View the e-Edition Trending Now Eight people face weapons, drug charges in murder investigation, no one charged with homicide yet 2 arrested on meth charges Report: Floyd County man charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in fatal Armuchee wreck Rome man convicted of cruelty to children, sex charge GBI arrests Walker County deputy on rape, false imprisonment charges Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists