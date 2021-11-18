Rome man faces felony drug charges Peyton Elliott PElliott@RN-T.com pelliott Author email Nov 18, 2021 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Police found a pound of marijuana in a Rome man's vehicle Wednesday, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Stephen Dillard Finley, 22, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I substance and felony possession of a Schedule I substance with intent to distribute. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save pelliott Author email Follow pelliott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Police: Passengers of Rome serial insurance fraud scam arrested Floyd County Schools to set faculty social media policy What does God require? Report: Man sold 11 stolen guns to pawnshop Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists