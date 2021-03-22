A Rome man faces multiple drug-related felonies after his arrest on Dean Street at Roy's Little Garden just after noon Saturday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Roderick Maurice Chambers, 40, had marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy and THC in his possession, Rome police stated.
He is charged with possession of Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of THC oil. He also faces a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.
He remained in jail Monday without bond on a probation hold.