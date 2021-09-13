A Rome man was released on bond Monday following an arrest near the Dollar General where he had Ecstasy and Oxycodone ready for distribution, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Malik Jajuan Slaton, 24, also had a firearm in his possession without a permit.
He is charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and misdemeanor possession of a concealed weapon without a license.