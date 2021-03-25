A Rome man has been charged with several traffic violations and two counts of first degree homicide by vehicle in relation to a wreck at the intersection of West Butler Street and Redmond Circle on Feb. 28.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sameer Fadi Musleh, 20, was travelling 80 miles per hour in a marked 45 miles per hour zone on Feb. 28 when he struck a 2016 Acadia, driven by 61-year-old Pompilio Cornejo. His son, 18-year-old Jose Cornejo, was also riding in the vehicle.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene, while his son died 35 minutes later in one of the local hospitals.
Musleh is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
He was held on a $16,700 bond Thursday morning.