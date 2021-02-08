A Rome man was held without bond Monday morning after he was arrested outside his residence on Maple Avenue on three counts of obstruction and two counts of aggravated stalking, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jo'vaun James Campfield, 28, violated a temporary protection order to stay away from a woman twice when he came to the residence on Nov. 22 and Feb. 8. On the latter date, Campfield struck the woman across her face.
During his arrest, Campfield refused to get into the back of the car. He is also charged with misdemeanor simple battery.